Sectarian conflicts can cast a long shadow over India’s economy

These incidents may not have been specifically mentioned in the latest Moody’s report, but are bound to be worrying for multinationals seeking to locate projects here. It must not be forgot that Haryana borders the national capital and also comprises the most affluent segment of the National Capital Region. Known as Millennium City, it has been chosen as the headquarters of a wide swathe of multinational concerns, including Big Tech. Numerous Japanese and Korean firms are based here leading to many luxury condominium complexes being populated with expatriates from these countries.

The fact that leading corporates had to tell employees in Gurugram to work from home for several days to avoid potential clashes, is not a sterling recommendation for the safety and stability of investments. According to the Godrej Properties website, offices of 250 Fortune 500 companies are in Gurugram.

It is in this backdrop that one must view threats to those belonging to the minority community in Gurugram slums. The district administration was quick to assure that protection would be given to any persons warned to live the area by lumpen elements. But according to media reports, it was not quick enough to prevent the departure of many families terrorised by such elements.

The key element in these events highlighted by Moody’s is that the “further weakening of checks and balances” along with political tensions would undermine India’s long term growth potential. The clashes in Manipur and other parts of India, thus, cannot be considered in isolation from the drive to propel economic growth.

The example of China in this regard should be considered as salutary. It was not just the disruption of operations by the zero-Covid policy but also the domestic protests over the Xi Jinping’s policies that triggered what is now known as the China-plus one policy.

Multinationals are now looking for more stable and peaceful shores for their fresh investments. Unless conflicts over religion and ethnicity are brought under control, a similar attitude could well be taken by investors to the Indian economy. There is a view that much of the extreme polarisation in recent times has been motivated by the forthcoming general elections next year. If so, that is a short-sighted policy that could have disastrous consequences for the economy in the medium and long term.

(Sushma Ramachandran is a senior journalist.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.