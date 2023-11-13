Seeing climate injustice is easy. Fixing it is hard

By Mihir Sharma

At their heart, climate negotiations are about one thing: Who pays? Usually, the fight is over who will pay to save the world — by financing projects, such as solar farms, that would help reduce carbon emissions in the future.

Disagreements on such questions go deep enough. But the deepest anger is reserved for another issue: Who will pay for the damage already done by climate change?

Last year, global leaders accepted the principle that the “loss and damage” caused by climate change deserves attention. They did this partly to take the edge off the developing world’s resentments and make broader climate action possible again. Early this month in Abu Dhabi, countries seemed to agree on a new “loss and damage” fund, to be hosted initially at the World Bank, that would compensate those suffering from the worst consequences of climate change.

But political battles over who pays and who receives may give rise to even deeper resentments. Climate change spans the world and affects everything from people’s livelihoods to public infrastructure to health outcomes. Who will decide which of these costs is the most deserving of compensation? How can anyone be trusted to measure and make up for all the damage climate change has already done? Recognizing injustice is easy. Reparative justice is hard.

In reality, the Abu Dhabi agreement exposes the three basic problems that prevent us from taking real climate action as a global community.

First, relations between the developed and developing world have broken down. Poorer countries, in particular, suspect they concede too much without getting anything substantive in return. Many developing nations, for example, wanted any new fund to be set up free of the institutional biases they claim pervade the current international financial system.

In response to sustained pressure from Europe and the US, they caved and agreed that the new fund would be housed at the World Bank, at least initially. In return, they didn’t get firm commitments on anything — whether the amount that would be paid in, when the disbursements would start, or how payments would be made. Mistrust between the developed and the developing world has hit new lows.