Sexist judgments are discomfortingly too many

Earlier this month the Supreme Court was appalled by every paragraph of a Calcutta High Court judgment, which was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as the high court advised adolescent girls to “control sexual urges as in the eyes of the society she is the loser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes”.

Paradoxically, such findings were made by the high court in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor, and the judgment went on to say that it was the duty of every adolescent girl to “protect her right to the integrity of her body.” While calling the judgment “absolutely wrong”, the Supreme Court reminded that “the honourable judges are not expected to either express their personal views or preach.” The apex court also found that “prima facie, the said observations are completely in violation of the rights of the adolescents guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”.

What is alarming is that the judicial order in question is not a stand-alone aberration to be brushed aside. In August 2022, the district and sessions judge at Kozhikode, in Kerala, acknowledged the ‘revealing and provocative dress’ of the de facto complainant woman as a valid ground to grant anticipatory bail to the accused, who is a writer and social activist, in a molestation case under Sections 354A(2), 341, and 354 of the IPC. The said finding was arrived at by the judge by relying upon the photographs produced by the accused himself along with the bail application. However, on the plea by the state government, the Kerala High Court expunged the controversial remarks made by the sessions judge.

In November 2022, while granting bail to a 22-year-old man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, the Bombay High Court held that the two were in a relationship and the girl, though minor, understood the consequences of her act. The court added that the applicant is a young boy and it cannot rule out "the possibility of him being smitten by infatuation". In November 2021, the attorney general had to move the Supreme Court assailing another Bombay High Court judgment acquitting a person under the POCSO Act, citing the reason that there was no skin-to-skin contact. While setting aside the controversial judgment, the apex court held that “The most important ingredient for constituting the offence of sexual assault is sexual intent and not skin-to-skin contact with the child”.