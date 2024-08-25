Sexual abuse persists because…everybody knows, and everybody keeps silent

The contents of the Hema Committee report describing rampant sexual harassment and abuse in the Malayalam film industry only confirms what everyone already knew. As long as it remained in the realm of rumour and gossip, no one cared because men’s misbehaviour has always been locker-room, dinner-time and casual chatter. Women have had no choice but to keep silent, or just leave when men guffawed during these exchanges. Due to inter-generational normalisation, many women accepted all this as ‘fine’. The gaslighting of women for the abuse they encounter, in which both men and women participate, is standardised by legitimised misogyny. When #metoo was a visible part of public discourse, an erstwhile leading Tamil female actor called it all “crap”, and the male host, who was also a senior actor, agreed with enthusiasm. It is in such an aggressively testosterone-driven environment that the Women in Cinema Collective forced the State of Kerala to appoint a committee, investigate, and publicly release the Hema Committee report. This is a very important step towards creating a healthy, equal and free work environment for actors in all film industries.