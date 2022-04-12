Shanghai protests: The people vs the party

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the entire spectrum of international politics, society and economy. Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China has been blamed for it. The Chinese government has used the media extensively to promote its narrative of having been proactive in containing the spread of the virus. The Chinese government has also resorted to lockdowns to prevent its spread.

However, the Omicron strain has adversely affected China, especially Shanghai. According to reports, there have been 73,000 positive cases in Shanghai alone since its outbreak in March. The Chinese government imposed a lockdown in Shanghai along with regular community testing. However, this has not been effective and led to many challenges for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). By some estimates, the Chinese economy is losing about $46 billion each month because of the lockdowns. According to Forbes, "The unabated growth in Covid-19 cases in Shanghai has prompted questions about the usefulness of China's pandemic approach."

Since the lockdown was announced, Shanghai's residents have faced numerous challenges. There have been food shortages. The elderly, particularly, are facing hurdles in managing their day to day chores and chronic health concerns. Food shortages have worsened and a rumour circulated last week that "Tuangou, or group purchasing, in Shanghai will be suspended tomorrow". The Covid-19 Prevention and Control Headquarters in Shanghai clarified that the government had made no such announcement. The government also issued directives detailing how people should conduct themselves and maintain distance, even in the private space of their houses. It has also resorted to using drones to direct people on how they should behave.

Also read: China closes Guangzhou to most arrivals as Covid-19 outbreak spreads

The Chinese social media has had several posts about the ongoing protests where the people have demanded "food" and "freedom". Most of the posts have either been censored or taken down. The Chinese government promptly issued notices that "people should control their soul's urge for freedom". This highlights the desire for control of the Chinese government on social media and that it is still keen and strong to dictate the narrative. The posts and videos also highlight that the Chinese government is failing its people and is unsuccessful in controlling the virus. Several videos have surfaced with people screaming and shouting that they need food, the lockdown cannot last, etc. All of which indicate their increasing restlessness towards the ongoing lockdown.

A narrative built on protests and highlighting a lack of confidence in the CCP's rule is something the 'party' dreads. Since the reform and opening up, introduced in 1978, there has been a shift in the legitimacy base. From communist ideology, the party today draws its legitimacy from economic reforms and the promise of maintaining peace and stability. However, with the outbreak of Covid-19 and the slowing of the Chinese economy, the CCP is currently trying to draw legitimacy from nationalism. The CCP has consistently built a domestic narrative arguing that it is there to safeguard the people, help China achieve its glory and the rightful place in the international order, and end the disgrace China faced during its "century of humiliation". The protests counter this narrative and chip away at the strength of the CCP.

Any mass protest is perceived by the CCP as a direct challenge to its authority. The CCP focuses on maintaining peace and stability and can assert its authority to any extent. Since taking over as the General Secretary of the CCP, Xi Jinping has concentrated on increasing control, censorship and monitoring in Chinese society.

While there has been a consistent strengthening of the CCP's authority, the party could not have predicted the outbreak of Covid-19, and it seems it has proved a big challenge for the CCP's propaganda department. No surprise that there are reports that the lockdown is being eased, even though there has been a rise in cases. The massive outpouring of increasing "anger" and "frustration" by people towards the lockdown policy of the government on social media may have played a crucial role. Even though the space for dissent and protests is shrinking in China under Xi Jinping, this can be regarded as a very "small" but well-deserved victory for the people.

(Gunjan Singh is Assistant Professor, OP Jindal Global University)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

Check out DH's latest videos: