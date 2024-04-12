Signposts on life's journey

Before concluding the fifth chapter, the Bhagavad Gita reiterates its oft-repeated point about the three enemies of mankind – desire, fear and anger. The Gita says the lure of the senses spares no one, even the learned and self-composed and therefore, no amount of vigil and care is enough to escape from its dragnet. Man is constantly bombarded with external stimuli in the form of sound, sense, touch, smell, etc. By themselves, these do not cause any trouble. Only when the mind engages with them by its very nature and runs after them does a desire arise. As revered Swami Chinmayananda says, it is like waves harmlessly lapping at your feet on the seashore.