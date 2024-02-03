Slogans, acronyms, and self-congratulation

A developed India will mean high-quality public services like education and healthcare. While referring to the youth, the Finance Minister mentioned the National Education Policy (NEP). NEP 2020 recommends that investment in education should be 6 per cent of the GDP. However, expenditure on education has been less than 3 per cent of the GDP over the last decade. This fiscal, the increase in expenditure is barely sufficient to cover the inflation cost. The healthcare budget has been increased by a mere 1.4 per cent. The health infrastructure mission’s allocation has been reduced from Rs 4,200 crore to Rs 4,100 crore.