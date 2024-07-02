Recently, my old school invited me to address a class of 11 and 12-year-olds to an interactive session about writing ‘middles!’ The teachers had shared some of my pieces with them, and this group of 14 children had started this exercise with curiosity and some enthusiasm. They had been given the word limit and were now eager to know more about this ‘genre.’ We first talked about why it is called a middle. Is it because it is on the middle page of the newspaper and in the middle of that page? We even considered whether it is something that people read after they have read a long article or before they read a story. Something in-between? Something in the middle?