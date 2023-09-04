Spiritual lessons from a mango tree

Over the years we have had seasons in which the yield was generous and others in which it wasn’t so. During good years we learnt to share the fruit with others who couldn’t afford to buy this delicacy. After all there is only so much tree owners can eat. This year with some effort I identified at least half a dozen NGOs with whom we could share the fruits and the very act of doing so gave the family so much joy. A few batches were donated to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple for use in their daily Annadhana cooking and at a pooja for the padukas of Swami Samarth.