Starmer's two urgent challenges after a week of unrest

Four weeks ago, Blair wrote a prophetic article for The Sunday Times advising Starmer to take a tougher approach to law and order and avoid “any vulnerability” on so-called woke cultural issues. He also suggested that the new government had to control Britain’s borders to see off the populist threat from Reform which “had pillaged the Tory vote … but poses a challenge for Labour,” adding “We need a plan to control immigration. If we don’t have rules, we get prejudices.” Back-seat driving from a predecessor is not always welcome, and Keir world is divided about how far to follow templates from the New Labour era and its tone.

But this is a useful period for Starmerites to study: A succession of Blair’s Home Secretaries were forced to address the problem of Islamist terrorism after 9/11. There were bomb outrages in British city centers that threatened to undermine community cohesion. New Labour’s strategy was to safeguard ethnic minorities from racism while reassuring the white majority that the state would hunt down the UK’s enemies. Blair’s government also made a crackdown on anti-social behavior a key part of its domestic program, albeit with varying success.

The alternative to addressing these concerns is electoral disaster. Gordon Brown, Blair’s successor, was a skillful machine politician with a powerful intellect, but he had a tin ear for popular concerns and was doomed in the 2010 general election when he was accidentally recorded saying that a lifelong Labour voter was a “bigoted woman” when she raised immigration on the doorstep. Thereafter, Tory governments also lost authority when they made extravagant promises to limit immigration they couldn’t keep. As former Tory Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said yesterday, Rishi Sunak should never have made it a key pledge “to stop the small boats” of migrants illegally arriving across the English Channel from France, a broken promise that came back to haunt him all the way to the election.

The voters don’t want the impossible, they just need to know that the government has “taken back control,” the slogan that delivered Brexit. It’s not a question of absolute numbers — the voters understand that skill shortages have to be filled with foreign labor — but of enforcing a “fair” system. Post-Brexit, the Tories also promised to “level up” Britain’s depressed post-industrial towns, where standards of living lag far behind those of the prosperous English south. There’s the outline of an agenda here for Starmer too.

Perhaps he will be a lucky general: Changes to the immigration system by the last Tory government will bring down numbers of legal migrants this year. That, and a rosier economic outlook, gives him breathing space to work on his own plans for border security

One Blairite figure at the heart of the PM’s court is ideally placed to tie the strings together. Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s head of political strategy, cut his teeth in politics taking on the fascist British National Party in his poor east London borough, Barking and Dagenham. In common with the deprived areas where the riots broke out this week, the borough was a cheap dumping ground for asylum seekers. Immigration numbers were high and there was competition for social housing. McSweeney focused on crime and working class patriotism to wipe out the BNP in the 2010 general election.

Working for Starmer as director of campaigns until the election, McSweeney set out to convince voters that Labour had abandoned the far-left politics of its previous leader Jeremy Corbyn — “Change Labour, change Britain” was his formula for electoral victory. McSweeney displayed the same ruthlessness with left-wing candidates and dissidents in the party machine as he had with the BNP.

The long game for Labour is to improve economic growth. Over the short term, the government will be on alert for more outbreaks of disorder. But in the medium-term, Starmer and McSweeney need a language of reassurance — not for white nativist thugs who brought chaos to our streets, but for the more sizable group of law-abiding but resentful voters who think the conventional political parties ignore their concerns.