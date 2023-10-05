Staying ahead of the competition

Being on the sports field involves competition, and nothing seemed tougher to me than the field events that involved throwing. Events like the shot put, discus, hammer, and javelin involve a lot of skill and stamina in being able to throw these dangerous-looking implements as far ahead of you as possible. The distance would then be measured by the field judges to let one know whether one could qualify to enter the next round and then the finals. I don’t know if anyone else has had the experience, but the fear of handling those risky and weapon-like things often had me throwing them backwards too, but unfortunately, there is no category for that in sports.