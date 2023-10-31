Stranger than fiction

That unforgettable day I was travelling by the Mumbai-Howrah express to attend a meeting at Kolkata during which my mind was feverishly ruminating over that recent gruesome accident. Young Dilip had only just joined my department as a junior engineer in the Electrical section. Soon he had proved himself to be a strikingly intelligent and duty-conscious engineer capable of solving even complex technical problems. Yet there was something that was conspicuously odd about him. He kept himself aloof socially and due to which his peers knew little about his antecedents.