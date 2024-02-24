Struck by smash, hit and dunk

I then turned to hockey, despite warnings from our sports master, Rathnam. He laughed and said, “Think twice, my dear monkey, before attempting to play hockey. One hit on your twig-thin shin from a hockey stick and you will be in the hospital for two months.” But I persisted until Rathnam sir gave in. On the big day of my first game of hockey, I was not allowed to get anywhere near the ball. As I simply stood, watching the players move like a tornado on the ground, my team captain yelled at me to join the fray. When I tried to enter the big swirling knot, a player of the opposite team pulled my leg with the hook (scoop) of his hockey stick, and I fell face down. I walked back, dizzy and with a bleeding nose, using my hockey stick as a walking stick.