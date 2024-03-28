US Supreme Court scoffs at flimsy abortion pill argument

Abortion is back at the Supreme Court. The case contests decisions by the Food and Drug Administration to make the drug mifepristone available by mail and via telemedicine. But at oral argument on Monday, the court that overturned Roe v. Wade seemed poised to reject the arguments of the pro-life Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

No, the conservative justices haven’t suddenly discovered a new sympathy for the right to choose. Rather, several of the conservatives, alongside the court’s three liberals, appeared to believe that the doctors represented by the Alliance lacked legal standing to challenge the FDA’s decisions because they aren’t concretely harmed by the availability of mifepristone.

The basic idea is that the court shouldn’t decide hypothetical issues but only real cases where real people can show that they are really harmed. For a federal court to weigh in, there must be an actual “case or controversy,” in the language of Article III of the Constitution. Over the years, the Supreme Court has elaborated standing doctrine to require that an injury be concrete, factual and not excessively speculative.