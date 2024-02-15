Synchronise fund release with need

When the actual payment need arises, the state will move the payment file to the Centre, which will pass it on to the RBI. The RBI, which already has the authorization, will release the amount to the agency from the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) first and then from the State Consolidated Fund (SCF). This mechanism will help avoid idle funds since the funds don’t need to be parked either with the state treasuries or the bank accounts of IAs. This also helps the Centre in another way. Out of CSS spending/releases of Rs 412,000 crore during FY2022-23, Rs 180,000 crore remained unspent. Had the proposed mechanism been in place, the Centre could have restricted the allocation to Rs 232,000 crore, thereby improving its fiscal position. Likewise, the states can save money to the extent that their contribution to the IAs is released from SCF only when demand arises.