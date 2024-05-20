Tagore, a friend I never met

Tagore, besides his love of nature and life itself, also had a big heart for the well-being of humankind. He ardently pleaded with his motherland to cease living a puppet’s life and break free from the fetters of colonial rule. He condemned the dumping of opium and militarist aggression in China. He donated to China’s struggle for independence. In 1924—exactly 100 years ago —he first set foot on my country, where the Nobel laureate observed that India and China never thought of each other as “rivals on the battlefield” “but as noble friends, glorying in their exchange of gifts.”