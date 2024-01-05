Taking an octogenarian for a ride

Our next step was to choose a suitable route. My carer, a champion of city bus travel, rattled out various bus routes and timings. Bus No. 600 passes through 158 bus stations, originating from and ending at the Banshankari terminus. A total of 117 km is the longest BMTC route, all free for 5 hours and 15 minutes. But it was too long for comfort. The next suggestion was to take bus no. 410FB from Jayanagar 9th T block and end in Yashwantpura. There are a total of 29 bus stations. The journey time would be approximately an hour and a half, with a distance of 23.3 km. That seemed appropriate for us, and on the chosen Sunday, I was equipped with short eats, water bottle, a fully charged mobile phone, comfortable clothing, shoes, and a cap. And a picnic mood prevailed.