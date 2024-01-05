Taking an octogenarian for a ride

"You and your adventurous spirits,” my nephew scorned when I shared my wild thoughts about taking a free bus ride in the infamous traffic of Bengaluru. Since the time BMTC implemented the “ladies free” scheme, I have secretly harboured the desire to hop on a bus and experience the free ride. I kept it a secret, for I knew this wish would be considered a wild dream of an octogenarian, which I am, and my family and friends were sure to dampen my spirits.
The last time I went on a BMTC bus was during my college days. However, after that, my scene shifted to (then) Bombay’s Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply and Transportation (BEST) rides, which I used to make so conveniently. “Don’t be a silly old woman. This is not Bengaluru of your younger days,” screeched my secondborn, rushing out to catch her bus.
This topic would be a frequent theme of conversation on our dining table. One fine day, with a twinkle in her eyes, my carer offered to support me in my plan to get on a BMTC bus, provided I agreed to travel from terminus to terminus on a holiday. My brood unanimously agreed that it was a cool idea.
Our next step was to choose a suitable route. My carer, a champion of city bus travel, rattled out various bus routes and timings. Bus No. 600 passes through 158 bus stations, originating from and ending at the Banshankari terminus. A total of 117 km is the longest BMTC route, all free for 5 hours and 15 minutes. But it was too long for comfort. The next suggestion was to take bus no. 410FB from Jayanagar 9th T block and end in Yashwantpura. There are a total of 29 bus stations. The journey time would be approximately an hour and a half, with a distance of 23.3 km. That seemed appropriate for us, and on the chosen Sunday, I was equipped with short eats, water bottle, a fully charged mobile phone, comfortable clothing, shoes, and a cap. And a picnic mood prevailed.
We were dropped off at the bus terminus with good wishes for a safe and enjoyable journey. The bus crew greeted us too and helped us step up to a window seat. I was beaming as I was spending the day on my terms! The youngsters were happy to get back home and relax on their terms without my policing them for a bath, lunch, or room clean-up on a Sunday.
The route 410FB was serpentine: Kadarenhalli, Deve Gowda petrol pump, Kamakshipalya, Hosakerehalli, PES College Summanahalli, Garguntepalya, and many more. A slight drizzle made Bengaluru darshan more pleasant. On reaching Yashwantpura, we stepped down to shake our legs for some refreshments. The return trip was joyous too, with plans afoot to embark on the Namma Metro Purple line sometime soon.
Nonetheless, I was relieved to see my family waiting at the Jayanagar terminus to receive me to reach home for coffee and bed.