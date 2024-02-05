Taylor Swift doesn’t need TikTok but these artists do

For the past two weeks, scrolling TikTok has felt like an endless loop of one song in particular. Just as Muni Long’s R&B ballad Made For You breached the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, my algorithm was offering video after video featuring the song’s chorus. Twin, where have you been? Nobody knows me like you do. Nobody gon’ love me quite like you, the singer/songwriter asserts to her lover in the lyrics. Best friends, co-workers and actual twins have used the sound, with the camera often moving rapidly between two people to convey the urgency and longing of Muni Long’s vocal delivery.