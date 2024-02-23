The anatomy of corruption

Let’s see how India compares with other countries. Denmark is named the least corrupt, while Somalia is at the bottom of the pile. India is among the highly corrupt countries, like Kazakhstan and Lesotho. It is no great consolation that there is corruption almost everywhere in the world. Only the degree varies.



All of our political parties talk about ending corruption. They point a finger at each other and strike a self-righteous posture. Sometimes they claim that corruption has gone down. Ask any common man, and you will get a different answer. The scale of corruption has not only gone up, but it has also become so widespread that people have accepted it as a way of life.