The best form of love

Another form of love exercised by us is referred to as utilitarian love. This is the love we have for someone because of his usefulness to us in our lives. Here again, love ceases the moment the usefulness is gone. Yet another form of love that we feel for others is known as democratic love. Here, we love other people simply because they are our fellow human beings and are our equals in some way. But in this case too, love ends when someone who is believed to be an equal is no longer an equal, as in the case of the members of opposing political parties in a democracy.