The Biden campaign needs to pivot to marijuana

Now, it’s Biden stuck straddling the middle when his party and public opinion have already decided the issue. According to the latest Gallup poll earlier this month 70 per cent of Americans think the use of marijuana should be legal.

At the same time, 24 states have moved forward on their own and legalized recreational use, the latest being Ohio where voters approved a ballot measure last week.

According to Politico, more than half the country’s adult population lives somewhere weed is legal so it seems clear that this is an issues Democrats could embrace with little worry of a backlash.