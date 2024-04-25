The call of the coppersmith

The neem tree had a decaying branch, his point of interest, and, thankfully, within my vision field. He painstakingly began excavating the dead wood to make a cosy place for himself and his mate, whom he called out to while taking breaks. Expectedly, she, with a duller plumage, arrived on the scene. She would alight at a distance and wait for him to join her. He would eagerly hop by her side, she looking askance at him, both flitting from branch to branch, he following her, of course. She would customarily inspect the place he planned to call their home and fly away, dissatisfied, leaving the poor guy alone to work harder at it. His calls became insipid, his expressions morose, and her face turned sterner as days went by. He bid his time.