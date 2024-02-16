The climate crisis is starving polar bears; humans should take note

The animals were more active than expected, which raises a few extra risks. The first is knock-on effects for sea-bird colonies and other land-based creatures, who may end up getting preyed upon more than they’re used to. The other big consequence is that, in their search for food, hungry bears may wind up in human settlements, including communities not accustomed to having apex predators in their backyards. That makes the development of management techniques to keep both bears and humans safe crucial.

Contrary to the researchers’ expectations, there was no correlation between energy expenditure and body condition. In other words, the driver behind the different tactics is individual-level variation: some bears may simply be lazier than others.

Pagano told me that there were some behaviors with no clear explanation. Three individuals, for instance, spent between 10 per cent and 16 per cent of their time swimming, an energy-intensive activity for the world’s largest living bear species. Even though two out of three did find marine mammal carcasses, looking at the wind speed and direction, Pagano and his team concluded it was unlikely they could smell food in the water from the shore.