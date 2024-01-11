The cosmic perspective

On one hand, the vastness of the universe underscored how tiny Earth really is and humbled us as we mere humans were set against the immensity of the cosmos. At that moment we realized that we tend to take ourselves too seriously. Looking at ourselves and our petty concerns through the cosmic expanse of the universe was a reminder that self-importance is not only pointless, it undermines everything we do. It’s best then to let our mind wander in simplicity, blend our spirit with the vastness, follow along with things the way they are, and observe the greatness of the universe till our self importance is mitigated. Taking ourselves too seriously is like trying to wield control upon things that cannot be controlled. Instead, accepting ourselves at our most fundamental, an evolving human playing out an unfinished story opens up space for learning, for understanding, and for change.