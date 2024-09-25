The court case that’s gripping Singapore

By Karishma Vaswani

Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party has built its reputation on honesty and integrity, while delivering superior economic progress to its citizens. Those credentials are at stake as the party grapples with the latest scandal in its ranks: The case of former transport minister S Iswaran. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to five charges, four for obtaining valuable items as a public servant and one for obstructing the course of justice. Newly appointed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has a chance to renew trust with voters, and refresh the social contract between the government and the people.

Iswaran was meant to face a lengthy trial, but his last-minute about-face has dominated conversations in coffee shops and social media forums across the island. He was charged in January for allegedly taking expensive gifts from two businessmen — property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and played a key role in bringing the Formula One race to the city-state, and construction boss Lum Kok Seng.

When the charges were first filed, Iswaran insisted he was innocent and vowed to contest them. On Tuesday, the prosecution amended the accusations and dropped the corruption crimes. Iswaran subsequently pled guilty to a smaller set of five indictments. He is on bail and due to be sentenced on Oct. 3. Such is the public interest in the case that people were queuing for tickets to watch the proceedings.

This is almost certainly the end of Iswaran’s political career, and the latest stain on the PAP’s once spotless record.

In June last year, two senior cadres were cleared of wrongdoing by the anti-corruption bureau for their rental of colonial-era houses in an upscale neighborhood, after the opposition alleged they paid below-market rates. A month later, two parliamentarians who had an extramarital affair resigned, after the former premier Lee Hsien Loong intervened to break them up — twice.

The government could do without the distraction. Elections must be held before November 2025, and the focus is on reminding Singaporeans about the challenges ahead, and which party is best placed to guide the nation through them.

Earlier this week, a headline in the Straits Times declared, “More Singaporean deaths than births possible by first half of 2030s,” warning that the population would shrink without immigration. Then the government released figures that showed the population is now above 6 million people — a record — with the biggest growth among non-residents.