The daily doze

Having shifted residence farther from work, I had now outsourced the toughest job of the day to a driver. Now that I was out of the driver’s seat, I had more time, unfortunately, to observe and mull over the chaos around me. We made our way through backbreaking potholes, curious cows staring at us in the middle of the road, and two-wheelers swarming past from all directions like there was no tomorrow. School kids braved the morning traffic, with the younger ones dozing off as they clung to their dads while riding pillion. Honking was universal, directed at man and beast, and sometimes with no reason—probably at one’s own self in frustration or at the Almighty, pleading for relief!