The delusion of power

Talking about the impermanence of power Confucius states “ The wheel of power is incessantly turning . Which of us can say I shall be uppermost?” We are all destiny’s children and destiny has the last word. When we do not have control over our own lives and survival all power over others is ephemeral. Long after wars have been fought and victories won what remains in the human mind are the innumerable crimes of men against men, a slur on mankind. Baba Farid, the Punjabi Muslim mystic and poet, reflects on the delusions of power, “Farid revile not dust , there is nothing like it. When we are alive it is beneath our feet; when we are dead , it is above us.” So what is power except the power of empathy.