The die is cast(e) for the battle of the ignorant

This is not to say that we must refute our tradition entirely. In our history, alternative worldviews have helped create a more just and equal society. The Buddha’s message was one such great refutation predicated on two imperatives: First, refuse to accept the scriptures as infallible guides merely on the basis of faith. Similarly, he would not want us to adopt a slavish attitude to his teaching. He would not want us to abdicate our reason and responsibility to think for ourselves. Second, only the one who has himself engaged in the search for truth, only the one who has engaged in human emancipation can claim the moral authority to question the scriptures or provide an alternative worldview. And the Buddha urged that one be led to this formulation as a result of one’s own struggle.