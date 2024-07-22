The divine doesn’t discriminate

While dropping by at a nearby grocery store, I encountered a beautiful sight…a tree nearby that seemed to aim for the Heavens blessed with a humming sound. The song emanated from trees all about. These beauteous creations of the Divine seemed to make no distinction between one tree or the other.
In fact, wherever I travelled I seemed to hear their sounds; they brought such peace to my heart. These humming sounds seemed to care little for minor or major distinctions as though to advise us that we humans should also love each other equitably.
It reminded me that The Lord God has created all beings great and small and even loved all of us unconditionally. In His eyes all of us are equal but if there are indeed those who do not succeed in immediately making a mark in the ‘’logbook’’ of the Divine, fear not, because God always accords each of us a second chance.
I am reminded here of the famed composition by Leigh Hunt i.e. Abou Ben Adham. It is said that Abou Ben Adham awoke one night from a deep sleep to behold an angel writing the names of those who love God. When a hopeful Adham enquired whether his name figured in this book, the angel nodded in the negative. Adham, meekly, responded,’’In that case, let me figure in the books of those who love their fellow beings best ...’’ The angel acquiesced and vanished. The next night, the angel reappeared; lo and behold! Ben Adham’s name topped the list of those who loved God!
On ruminating further I recalled a poem by Coleridge, The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. A verse from this poem goes a bit like this, He prayeth well/ who loveth well /both man and bird and God and beast…
Truly, in front of the Divine every troubling situation dissipates , as long as we hold on to our faith. It is easier to nurse rancour in our hearts towards others when we would rather be blessed like the little babes even as we happily embrace one and all (like them) thereby spreading love all about.
We can sign off here with the conviction that God resides in everyone; it takes just a little effort on our part in unveiling Maya about to discover Him within everyone. If the Lord sees
His children with eyes of such impartiality, it is but natural that we, His children, should love all equally and with equal impartiality.