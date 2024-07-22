The divine doesn’t discriminate

On ruminating further I recalled a poem by Coleridge, The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. A verse from this poem goes a bit like this, He prayeth well/ who loveth well /both man and bird and God and beast…

Truly, in front of the Divine every troubling situation dissipates , as long as we hold on to our faith. It is easier to nurse rancour in our hearts towards others when we would rather be blessed like the little babes even as we happily embrace one and all (like them) thereby spreading love all about.