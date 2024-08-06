The doctor will see you, eventually

Several decades ago, when I was a child, I remember being dragged to the ‘doctor shop’ at a moment’s notice by my mom. We would meet with an elderly gentleman sitting alone on a chair, with a stethoscope around his neck, reading a magazine. My mom would bombard him with a litany of my symptoms, some real and many imaginary. The doctor would dutifully apply the end of the stethoscope to various parts of my body and write out a prescription on a piece of paper. The visit would conclude with an exchange of some small change between my mom and the ‘doctor uncle’.