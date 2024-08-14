The enchanted world of books

‘Oye, come here,’ I called out to the boy brusquely in my inimitable style. The puny child, all of three years, coyly retreated back a few steps before scurrying as fast as his tiny legs could carry him into the safety of his abode. I can safely bet that I have a way with children. I try to draw them into conversation by provoking them with a tricky poser, one that puts them on the backfoot and makes them scratch their little brains to wriggle out of the tight corner I place them in. And sometimes, they come up with such out-of-box responses that leave you wonder-struck and amused.