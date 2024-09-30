The enduring charm of royals

In February 1961, I, aged about 9 years, had the occasion to see Queen Elizabeth II live on a motorcade. It was about 9 am in the morning, and like me, thousands of spectators were on either side of the road that led from Lalbagh West Gate towards Basavanagudi’s Bull-Temple Road in Bangalore (now Bengaluru).

In order to avoid any hassles on their cavalcade, the road was completely cleared with movement of vehicles of people, with high police security. (Back then, police uniforms were shorts, not their pants.) Suddenly, as if to catch a glimpse of the queen, a stray dog barged into the road.

To my young mind, this dog appeared to have been regaled with tales of the mighty queens who once ruled our land like I was by my grandparents and was curious to look at the queen. It appeared eager to catch a glimpse of the monarch, much like the thousands of people, including myself. The police managed to chase the canine out of the way, but only after some effort.