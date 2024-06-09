The fault, dear Brutus, is not…

Of course, one could also take one’s fortune into one’s own hands. The legend of the god Srinivasa of Tirupati tells us that he once went on a hunting expedition, where he came across the princess Padmavati and fell in love at first sight. He wanted to marry her. But given that he was a nobody while she was a princess, he did not trust his foster mother, Vakuladevi, to arrange his wedding with Padmavati successfully, and so decided to intervene on his own behalf. He disguised himself as a fortune teller and made his (or her, in the disguise) way to the palace, lingering until the women there summoned the fortune teller to predict the princess’s future. And then, happily, the fortune teller narrated how all the princess’s ills were a result of pining away for Srinivasa, and predicted a long and happy future for the princess once she married him. The ruse worked and the princess’s parents, the king and the queen, approved of the match.