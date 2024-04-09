The first flight

But for the third one, the journey from the nest to the air was not smooth. It was reluctant to come out of the nest. The mother bird was flying in with bits of food between her beaks. The young bird perched on the brink of the nest slipped in excitement and was compelled to fly from its nest, which was 6 feet above the ground. But it crashed on the ground with its wings wide open and lay there half dead, except for its eyes blinking after long intervals.