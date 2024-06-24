The flow of life

Dharma is the idea of things as they ought to be. It is defined by societal norms, and as society changes it changes too. Sometimes the change is subtle, sometimes it is an act of law, and sometimes it works through strife. All mythologies reflect this in their characterisations and the strategies used for making adjustments.

At the individual level, dharma sets out duties. Obeying the laws of the land, caring for infants and the aged, pursuing an occupation which enriches both the individual and society, are all part of dharma. Giving back to society is also an integral part. Care giving, developing a skill, and leading an ethical life are no mean purposes.