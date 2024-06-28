The forever hero

The horn would sound his signature tune—one long and one short beep. My brother and I would rush to open the gates of our South Delhi home. And he would carefully manoeuvre the blue Ambassador (the new shade introduced in the late 1960s) into the car park, abutting our ground-floor flat.

The Amby was a snug fit, so our father would carefully open the door and unfold his tall self out of the car. We children would rush to take his official briefcase, and his warm smile would illuminate our world. Just another wonderful evening in our childhood world.