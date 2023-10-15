The futility of ‘One nation, one poll’

Both systems have their pluses and minuses, and the way they ensure accountability of the Executive to the electorate is different. In the Westminster form of government, where accountability is to the legislature, if a PM were to lose the support of a majority of the legislature, s/he would have to resign. In the US system, even if a majority of the legislators don’t support him/her, the President doesn’t need to resign, unless impeached after a trial. Even if a President is removed, the legislature completes its term whereas in the Westminster system, if no one can be elected PM, the legislature is dissolved, and fresh elections are called. This is why it’s easier to have simultaneous elections in US style systems than in Westminster systems.