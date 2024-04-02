The game of origins

There is this penchant, unique to human beings, that seems to require everyone to be associated only with ‘native’ places that are considered ‘genuine’. I wish someone would publish a dictionary of such acceptable names. This is as daunting as having to remember the names of your great-grandparents from five generations ago. And if you don’t know or remember places other than the one where you might have lived for the past hundred years, you probably don’t exist. And, when you do succeed in naming the gully where you are ‘from’, you are immediately confronted with a litany of names of several dozen people (some of them probably safely in heaven by now) who may have shared the misfortune of being born in the same location.