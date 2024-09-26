The geopolitics of de-dollarisation

The geopolitical stratification of the world is increasingly having an impact on the dominance of the US dollar as a reserve currency. At best, the dollar may erode at the edges because of the geopolitical tensions and morphing of the world into trading blocs. Over all, the dollar has maintained its transactional dominance, though some de-dollarisation has taken place, especially in the realm of foreign exchange reserves. The threat to the dollar will emerge as a concern when larger number of countries shift to alternate currencies and/or resort to buying gold. De-dollarisation is contingent on the nature of the geopolitical, geostrategic, and geoeconomic shifts and dynamics. Though threats to the dominance of the dollar remain, the lack of a focal point and the history of dollar use make it relatively difficult to assess whether the dollar’s dominance is actually being threatened.