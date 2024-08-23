The global central bank is alive and well

By Daniel Moss

After years of common purpose and shared commitment, central bankers are characterised as going their own way. The emphasis on divergence in the path of interest rates, a line often encouraged by officials themselves, is unfortunate and cloaks an underlying theme. The coming year will be defined by easing, almost everywhere.

The only thing up for grabs is the depth of rate cuts — and how they are framed.

Like most narratives, the purported disparity revolves around the Federal Reserve. Usually, the Fed sets the pace for global monetary cycles. While Chair Jerome Powell is widely expected to trim borrowing costs next month, and flesh out his thinking in an address at Jackson Hole on Friday, a few authorities have already responded to receding inflation. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand acted recently; China has been sporadically easing — in tiny increments — for a while.

But these reductions have been modest and accompanied by tough language that emphasises the danger of inflation. Expect the commentary to be more balanced and less price-focused once the Fed joins in. Monetary chiefs are always asked about the Fed, and they routinely stress they are their own people with their own mandates in their own nations. What's often unsaid is that they tend not to stray very far from the Mother Ship and that the global themes they’re addressing are similar. Just because cuts aren't happening the same day doesn't mean there is a gap of consequence. What's a month or two, given adjustments in rates are often said to affect businesses and consumers with long lags?

Part of the problem may be that the last major easing cycles have been spurred by emergencies, which prompted rapid responses across markets: the 2007-2009 subprime meltdown and the onset of the pandemic. The latter stimulus was unwound from late 2021, first slowly and then aggressively. Could we have forgotten what normal is?