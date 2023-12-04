The global plastic crisis and how to tackle its growing hazards

Plastic waste has been found in all oceans and at all depths. An estimated 11 million tonnes of plastic enter the oceans every year, which is projected to triple in the next two decades. Between 1970 and 2019, about 30 million tonnes of plastic waste is estimated to have accumulated in the oceans and over 100 million tonnes in rivers and lakes. Plastic accounts for 85% of the marine litter and aggravated marine pollution and marine biodiversity. Some studies suggest that by the year 2050, we may find more plastic in the seas than fish.