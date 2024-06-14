The governance challenge

Merely expanding rural welfare programmes will not create jobs; a considerable increase in non-farm employment opportunities is imperative. One overlooked structural trend is the rise of rural manufacturing in India. Over the past two decades, manufacturing enterprises have been relocating from cities to rural areas to maintain cost-competitiveness, akin to trends observed in China and the US. This has improved the spatial allocation of manufacturing enterprises across urban and rural locations. However, India’s shift of the manufacturing sector from urban to rural areas has been slower compared to China and the US. Despite increased investments in infrastructure, which have primarily focused on cities, future infrastructure investments should concentrate more on rural areas to foster faster growth of the manufacturing sector and create more non-farm jobs.