The graft we need to mend our society

There are two tall, yielding, coconut trees in our garden. We planted two sandalwood saplings adjacent to them. One of the saplings grew faster and healthier. The other lagged behind, reasons known to it. Watering the garden was taken up by me, post retirement. One day a coconut palm fell on the healthy sapling breaking it into half. It also missed my head by inches. Being a doctor helped me in assessing the damage. The microporeplaster, plaster used to dress wounds, came handy. The broken pieces were bound together with this plaster. The only satisfaction was that we did something, with much pessimism.