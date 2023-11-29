The hairy tales 

The more you clean, the more gets shed and accumulates. And if the floor is plain and light in colour like ours, their presence is even more exaggerated. You can find strands of distinct colours, sizes, and textures in my house—short and stiff male hair belonging to my husband and son; short grey ones of the cat that constantly wanders in and around our house; long black ones that would either be mine or my daughter’s. However varied they might be, there is one thing in common among them all. Being light and flimsy, they have figured out the trick to escaping the conventional modes of cleaning. So, even after extensive sweeping and swabbing, tufts of hair continue to exist.