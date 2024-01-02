The hidden obstacles to becoming a ‘developed’ country

The dawn of the new year may be a good time to reflect upon the discordances, often hidden but equally often blatant, that plague our ecosystem. Illustratively, our stock market is testing historical highs, but so are the AQI (Air Quality Index) numbers of our principal cities. These are now at several multiples of the WHO benchmark. No less than 39 of our cities figures in the list of the world’s 50 most polluted cities. Our economy, as a whole, is growing faster than that of our competing peers as are our ‘Services’ exports and inward remittances; and our mobile phone exports are at a historical high. But our aggregate ‘Merchandise’ exports are stagnating ($278.80 billion during April-November 2023 versus $298.21 billion in 2022).