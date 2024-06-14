The joy of caring for your parents

‘The trouble that the parents undergo in the birth of children—for that there can be no compensation even in a hundred years’, is the translation of the Sanskrit verse 227 in Manusmriti. This verse stresses the sacrifices parents endure in raising their children. It says that this sacrifice is so significant that it cannot be repaid even over a century and emphasises the deep sense of gratitude and respect that children should have for the love and dedication of their parents. We are so caught up in searching for love elsewhere that we overlook our parents who are right in front of us, loving us unconditionally. We often assume there will be plenty of time to show our parents how much we care or create new memories with them.
As I grow older, I find that I treasure the company of my parents more and more. Just the thought of losing them fills me with fear, especially when I witness others going through it. We should consider ourselves lucky to have our parents by our side when we are aging as well. When our parents age, we shift roles and take care of them. Having them by my side brings me great joy, and I consider it an honour to reciprocate their love and support as they age. Reflecting on my life journey, which included raising children following the early death of my spouse, I credit my parents’ steadfast support for both my successful profession and the values instilled in my children.We must ensure their well-being and happiness and spend time with them. We need patience, gentleness and attention to their needs, just like how they looked after us. Although their affection is strong, their presence in our lives is not permanent. To avoid regrets later on, we should strive to fulfil their wishes and make the most of our time together.
Today, we are witnessing ageing parents choosing senior citizen homes to avoid inconveniencing their children. Earlier, they stayed with their children and grandchildren engaging with their grandchildren and receiving loving care from the children they raised with dedication. The mobility of modern life poses challenges, as job changes often require families to move, which can be unsettling for the elderly who prefer stability.
We must remember to appreciate our ageing parents, value and cherish them. At the same time, we have the opportunity to cultivate and nurture these relationships that give our lives depth and purpose. ‘Love the people God gave you because He will need them back one day.’