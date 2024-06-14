The joy of caring for your parents

As I grow older, I find that I treasure the company of my parents more and more. Just the thought of losing them fills me with fear, especially when I witness others going through it. We should consider ourselves lucky to have our parents by our side when we are aging as well. When our parents age, we shift roles and take care of them. Having them by my side brings me great joy, and I consider it an honour to reciprocate their love and support as they age. Reflecting on my life journey, which included raising children following the early death of my spouse, I credit my parents’ steadfast support for both my successful profession and the values instilled in my children.We must ensure their well-being and happiness and spend time with them. We need patience, gentleness and attention to their needs, just like how they looked after us. Although their affection is strong, their presence in our lives is not permanent. To avoid regrets later on, we should strive to fulfil their wishes and make the most of our time together.