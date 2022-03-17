'The Kashmir Files', superstar movies and critical mass

Critical mass is the minimum amount of fissile material needed for a sustained nuclear reaction. These sustained reactions make it possible for us to exploit nuclear energy. Sociologists have borrowed "critical mass" to describe various social phenomena. The phenomenon could be in social trends, politics or marketing.

When adopted by enough people, the phenomenon grows in a self-sustained fashion, and very little needs to be done to encourage its growth.

Critical mass begins from the enthusiasm shown by the early adopters of the idea. Films with superstars is a great example. The hard-core fans are happy to come for screenings even at six in the morning. Or thousands of technology enthusiasts line up despite the cold New York winter. Yes, technology enthusiasts are the same as superstar fans. The article tries to explore the success of 'The Kashmir Files' from the lens of critical mass.

Mainstream Indian cinema, especially Bollywood, has had a few films on themes such as partition or riots, partly because of its business model since it depends on a large number of people coming to the theatres. Remember, a typical theatre would accommodate close to 500-1000 people. So, making action or romantic films helped the business. Art house cinema had to struggle to find smaller theatres where they would screen films for a mere week. Digital streaming channels hopefully will provide oxygen for such content in future.

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of 'The Kashmir Files', had no previous success, nor did his films have stars. The industry's businesswomen and men treated it the way other smaller films were treated.

Before the launch of 'The Kashmir Files', the director accused the "Bollywood mafia", including critics and comedy show hosts, of plotting to scuttle the film. The allegation came without any proof of illegal activity. This directly fed the narrative built for the last two years by a few media channels supported by social media influencers, which has created a good versus bad narrative to describe people in the industry.

It is a common psychological trick to create a common enemy to enlist the support of similar people. "People like them" are attacking "people like us" is a classic psychological trick to get emotional support. As an example, the Democrats in the US used the narrative of "Russians" influencing Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

In the absence of a superstar creating an audience committed to watching the film, the moment it was released becomes very important. Did Agnihotri use these techniques to create the first set of audiences determined to watch the movie? Only he would know the answer.

American psychologist Robert Cialdini's book 'Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion' alluded to the immense implicit power authority figures have on us. This includes the 'doctor in an apron' providing you medical advice on the toothpaste to be purchased or the policeman in his uniform. Critics and talk show hosts are 'authority' figures who provide the initial push for the film. However, in the case of 'The Kashmir Files', the film's content had another authority figure backing it, that of Mr politician - the prime minister, Members of Parliament, and the speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. Probably, no other cinema had such massive support. Contrast this to a week's shelf life of a review from a critic.

Humans keep looking for social proof. Doing what the others do provides psychological shelter. We want to be seen in a positive light as law-abiding or patriotic citizens. If you scroll through your social media feeds, you will see a post exhorting you to do a bit for the nation.

In the early years of independence, with low literacy levels, cinema played a role in education. Tax subsidy made sense if you wanted to educate people on the issues bothering the young nation. Now, what were the parameters used to decide the subsidy in the case of 'The Kashmir Files'? The money saved by not paying the taxes is small and may not even be enough to buy popcorn, but discounts work like magic. Ask any marketer, most of these aspects are intertwined, but it is a good thumb rule to understand the success around the cinema.

Initial hype and public relations are like oxygen cylinders; they assure good opening. Irrespective of the size and the capacity of the cylinder, it will run out of oxygen. Later on, the film will need to run on its own merits. People will forget a movie in weeks, if not days if it does not connect with the audience. People elected Narendra Modi twice, but a film made on him did not even run for two weeks.

Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of their homes sometimes by their own neighbours. India's partition also saw similar betrayals. I hope to see a nuanced exploration of why human beings betray their fellow beings, but the human spirit still braves on.

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based management professional interested in films, society and politics.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

