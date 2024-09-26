The lingering challenge of jobs

Like many other countries, India is rapidly moving towards employment generation and economic growth in the unorganised sector, and to address the workforce and workplace challenges, a comprehensive policy and legal framework is needed. Registration in e-Shram, PMSYM, and other portals with extensive publicity and issuing cards is becoming a public relations exercise, and the unorganised sector workers who have been subjected to various registrations over years believe that these multiple registrations make no difference in their lives. So, what is needed is an extensive outreach and a robust process to identify, validate, count, connect, and provide benefits, training, welfare, and healthcare schemes on a war footing basis.