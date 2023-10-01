The long saga of Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism

However, just over one year later, in early 1929, Ambedkar clearly stated that conversion was not adequate to the true aim of their movement: It might help individual converts to escape the heavy burden of their own untouchability, but it would do nothing to dismantle the overarching ideology of Brahminism. Throughout 1929, Ambedkar reiterated that conversion was not the method he preferred, at the same time adding that he would not stand in the way of anyone choosing to convert. Preferable to conversion, however, would be to bring radical change in and through the Hindu fold itself. In 1932, this sentiment seems to have been repeated, when Ambedkar showed some sympathy for Gandhi’s efforts to purge Hinduism of untouchability.