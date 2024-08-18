The Nobel laureate that never was

In EP, her focus is on the methodology of economics, and she boldly questions the development of economic thought on the concept of value -- that money is the measure of all things. Ironically, her philosophy and outspoken views may have cost her the Nobel Prize in Economics, which many expected her to win. Yet, her profound insights are drawing wider attention in our own troubled materialist world, putting the spotlight back on modern-day concerns over the economy, society, and sustainability. Climate change is just one example which demonstrates how limited the money-makes-the-mare-goargument, that mainstream economics unconcerned with values or moral principles presents itself today. Climate scientists and ecologists understand better the forces at work. However, the natural world is so complicated and evolves in such unpredictable ways, particularly in its relationship with the socio-economic system, that any attempt to put a monetary value on the future of our lovely blue planet is fraught with uncertainty.